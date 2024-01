Catering truck slams into parked Lufthansa Airbus A321 at Frankfurt Airport

On 13 January, a Lufthansa Airbus A321 (registered D-AIDG) received substantial rear fuselage damage when it was hit by a catering truck. The A321 was parked at its parking stand after operating domestic flight LH73 from Dusseldorf to Frankfurt, Germany.

Nobody got injured, but the aircraft received substantial damage. Still grounded at Frankfurt Airport, the following pictures appeared on social media:

