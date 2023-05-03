Bordeaux Airport and Lufthansa announce the opening of a new Bordeaux – Munich route

On 27 April 2023, Lufthansa opened a new route from Bordeaux Airport to its twin city, Munich.

Up to three flights weekly, operated by Lufthansa, will link Nouvelle-Aquitaine to the world via the Munich hub.

Following Frankfurt, Brussels and Zurich, Munich is the 4th Lufthansa Group hub connected to Bordeaux. Lufthansa Group will thus operate up to 34 weekly flights to and from Bordeaux.

Lufthansa Group is strengthening its foothold in the Bordeaux area thanks to this latest route to the Bavarian capital, Munich. Lufthansa will be using the 136-seater Airbus A319 on this route, operated by Lufthansa CityLine (CL).

Located in the southeast of Germany, close to the Alps and twinned with Bordeaux, Munich, with its rich heritage and friendly atmosphere, offers all the charm of Bavarian art de vivre. The country’s 3rd largest city is also a key economic centre and home to the headquarters of numerous German companies.

Thanks to this direct route to the Munich airport hub, which complements the existing connections to Frankfurt (operated by Lufthansa), Zurich (operated by SWISS) and Brussels (operated by Brussels Airlines), Bordeaux Airport is opening another gate to Europe and more especially to the world. Lufthansa’s Munich hub offers passengers a network of more than 100 international business and leisure destinations to Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

‘We’re delighted to open this new route from Bordeaux. With the recent increase in flights to Brussels with Brussels Airlines, this new route to Munich bolsters Lufthansa Group’s presence in Bordeaux. This will not only strengthen tourism and economic exchange between Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Bavaria, but will also offer passengers a range of additional connections operated by the Lufthansa Group and its partners to the entire world’, says Thadée Nawrocki, General Manager of Sales France for the Lufthansa Group.

‘The twinning of our regions will be facilitated by this new Bordeaux – Munich route, both for business and leisure travel, offering the opportunity to discover Bavaria. The growth of Lufthansa Group’s operations out of our airport consolidates our strategy to develop high-added-value markets with major network airlines. The Munich, Frankfurt, Brussels and Zurich hubs served by the group offer a multitude of connections to numerous international destinations’, explains Simon Dreschel, Chairman of the Board of Bordeaux Airport.

The Lufthansa Group pursues its dynamic growth outside of Paris

Already present in Paris (Charles de Gaulle & Orly), Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Rennes, Toulouse, and Strasbourg, Lufthansa Group continues to expand its network outside the French capital, in particular with the recent opening of the Bordeaux-Brussels route operated by Brussels Airlines. Lufthansa Group is focusing its efforts on simplifying connections between major regional capitals and its international network.

With this new route from Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Bavaria will be linked 3 times a week to the European hub.

Munich is one of Germany’s most popular city-break destinations. A total of 8 million tourists visit the Bavarian capital every year. This city of 1.4 million inhabitants lies just an hour from the Alps and is surrounded by numerous lakes. In addition to a rich architectural and historical heritage, Munich is also famous for its gastronomy and delicious beers. Its annual Oktoberfest festival has been celebrating the world of beer since 1810.

Munich is also renowned for its closeness to nature, embodied by the Englischer Garten park, a genuine green lung at the heart of the city. You’ll also find numerous world-class museums, such as the Deutsches Museum of international science and technology. Friendly and welcoming, modern and relaxed, you’ll be won over by the Bavarian capital’s warm art of living.

Flight schedules (in local time):

Saturdays LH 2258: Munich – Bordeaux 08:20 - 10:15 Tuesdays* and Thursdays LH 2258: Munich – Bordeaux 15:45 - 17:40 Saturdays LH 2259: Bordeaux – Munich 10:55 - 12:45 Tuesdays* and Thursdays LH 2259: Bordeaux – Munich 18:20 - 20:10

*Tuesday flights as of 30 May 2023