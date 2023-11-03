Bangaluru new destination from Munich with Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has inaugurated a new direct flight route connecting Munich and Bengaluru (Bangalore), marking the third Indian city with direct access to Germany’s Munich airport.

Bengaluru, India’s third-largest city with over 12 million inhabitants, is known for its aerospace industry, IT hub, and lush parks, earning it the moniker “Garden City.”

Lufthansa Group’s strong commitment to the Indian market is evident with its thrice-weekly service using the modern Airbus A350-900, emphasising local cuisine and catering. This expansion reflects Lufthansa’s dedication to India, where the aviation market ranks third globally, and the country has experienced significant GDP growth in the past year.