Lufthansa Airbus A321 suffers multiple tire bursts upon landing Ibiza Airport

On 16 September, a Lufthansa Airbus A321 (registered D-AIRU) operated flight LH1466 between Frankfurt, Germany and Ibiza, Spain. During landing at Ibiza Airport, both right hand main tires burst. The aircraft subsequently became disabled on the runway.

Airport authorities were forced to close the airport for about four hours. As a results, 14 arriving aircraft diverted to nearby airports.

