A Lufthansa flight containing 1500 medical suits to deal with the Coronavirus emergency has landed in Milan

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group, has coordinated the transport operation, maintaining contact with the Italian Embassy in Berlin.

Yesterday, Tuesday 17 March, at 12.30, Lufthansa flight LH 1856 from Munich landed with an exceptional transport: 1500 medical suits donated by China to Italy to support the current Coronavirus emergency.

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group, worked closely with the Italian Embassy in Germany, coordinating the operation and making itself available to offer its support to Italy and its people: the flight, initially scheduled on an Air Dolomiti Embraer 195, was upgraded to a Lufthansa Airbus A320 because of the exceptional transport.

A collaboration between several realities such as Lufthansa, Air Dolomiti, Generali Deutschland and the Italian Embassy: teamwork to carry out an important gesture of solidarity.

