Lufthansa will bring back all its stored Airbus A340-600 aircraft to service due to the anticipated demand for air travel in the upcoming summer travel season.

Lufthansa which has 10 Airbus A340-600s in its fleet, will reactivate the planes in Q2 2023,

“to cover the high demand for long-haul flights for summer 2023,”

a Lufthansa spokesperson confirmed in an email.

Five aircraft will be based at Frankfurt Airport (FRA), while the remaining five will be based at Munich Airport (MUC),