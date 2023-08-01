Lufthansa wants Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) ‘Made in Germany’

Lufthansa Group and HCS Group have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate on the production and supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) ‘Made in Germany.’ Starting in 2026, the HCS Group’s Haltermann Carless site in Speyer will produce SAF using Alcohol-to-Jet (AtJ) technology, made from biogenic residues from agriculture and forestry. The initial production volume will be 60,000 tonnes per year.

SAF is a crucial element for achieving more sustainable flying and reducing carbon emissions in aviation. Through this partnership, Lufthansa Group aims to support the development of SAF in Germany and comply with Europe’s Renewable Energy Directive RED II. The HCS Group’s production site’s proximity to Lufthansa Group’s Frankfurt hub provides logistical advantages. The chemical company plans to become Germany’s first large-scale producer of biogenic SAF.

Lufthansa Group is committed to promoting the market adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuels as a central part of its sustainability strategy. It is already one of the top five largest SAF customers globally and plans to invest up to USD 250 million in SAF procurement in the coming years. The group is actively working on increasing SAF availability through various projects and exploring long-term purchase agreements.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel is produced without fossil feedstocks, meeting sustainability criteria. Current SAF is mainly made from biogenic residual materials, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional kerosene. Lufthansa Group is involved in SAF research and focuses on next-generation fuels based on waste materials, renewable electrical energy (Power-to-Liquid, PtL), and direct sunlight fuel synthesis (Sun-to-Liquid, StL).

Lufthansa Group has ambitious climate protection goals, aiming for a neutral CO2 balance by 2050 and a 50% reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2030 compared to 2019. The group prioritizes fleet modernisation, SAF usage, flight operation optimisation, and sustainable travel options for passengers and corporate customers in achieving climate protection objectives. Additionally, Lufthansa Group actively supports global climate and weather research.