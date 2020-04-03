Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines (and Brussels Airlines for North America) create even more flexibility for their customers

All fares and prices worldwide now in principle rebookable

Discount of 50 Euro for rebooking existing tickets

Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines are changing their ticket fare structure. With immediate effect, all fares and ticket prices can be rebooked – including, for example, the Zero Bag fare without hand baggage. This applies worldwide for new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes. For tickets purchased in the USA and Canada, the changeover will take place on 8 April. Brussels Airlines will also apply the new fare structure on routes to/from North America. Against the backdrop of the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus and in the interests of flexible travel arrangements, the Lufthansa Group is thus making even greater concessions to its customers.

Irrespective of the new fare structure, passengers whose flights have been cancelled or not been taken up can still keep their reservations. This applies to flights with a booking date up to and including April 19, 2020. Customers do not have to commit to a new date at this point. The ticket and ticket value will be retained and can be converted for a new booking with a departure date up to and including 30 April 2021. Customers who choose a new travel date up to and including the end of 2020 will also receive a 50 euro discount on each rebooking.

Rebooking can be done via Lufthansa Group Customer Service and the airlines’ online platforms or travel agencies. The conversion into a voucher is possible online via the airlines’ websites. An automatic function for redeeming the voucher is currently being developed and will be available soon.

If the rebooked fare is more expensive due to a change of destination (rebooking from short-haul to long-haul), change of travel class or similar, an additional charge may be necessary despite the discount.

Due to the current situation, Lufthansa Group Service Centers and stations are recording an exceptionally high number of customer contacts. The Lufthansa Group is continuously working to adjust capacity to meet demand. However, there are currently long waiting times, which unfortunately means that the processing of customer requests can be delayed.