Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines to suspend flights to/from mainland China until 9 February

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
46

The coronavirus outbreak has forced Lufthansa Group members Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines to suspend their flights to/from (mainland) China until 9 February. For operational reasons, acceptance of bookings for flights to (mainland) China will be suspended until the end of February. 

The airlines will operate to their respective destinations in China for one last time. This is intended to give their passengers the opportunity to take their planned flight and the respective crews to return to Germany, Switzerland and Austria, the airline group said.

Flights to/from Hong Kong will continue as planned.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.