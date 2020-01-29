Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines to suspend flights to/from mainland China until 9 February

The coronavirus outbreak has forced Lufthansa Group members Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines to suspend their flights to/from (mainland) China until 9 February. For operational reasons, acceptance of bookings for flights to (mainland) China will be suspended until the end of February.

The airlines will operate to their respective destinations in China for one last time. This is intended to give their passengers the opportunity to take their planned flight and the respective crews to return to Germany, Switzerland and Austria, the airline group said.

Flights to/from Hong Kong will continue as planned.

Lufthansa, SWISS und Austrian Airlines werden ihre jeweiligen Ziele in China noch ein letztes Mal anfliegen, um unseren Gästen die Möglichkeit zu geben, ihren geplanten Flug wahrzunehmen sowie unsere Crews nach Deutschland, in die Schweiz und nach Österreich zurückzuholen.