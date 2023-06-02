Lufthansa Group’s “Green fares” used by approximately three percent of the passengers

The Lufthansa Group has successfully launched its Green Fares, becoming the world’s first airline group to offer flight fares that include offsetting individual CO? emissions. In the first 100 days since the introduction of Green Fares, around 200,000 passengers have chosen this option, contributing to more sustainable flying.

The Zurich-London route with SWISS has the highest number of Green Fares bookings, followed by the Hamburg-Munich route with Lufthansa.

Green Fares include offsetting CO? emissions by using 20 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel and supporting climate protection projects. The fares also offer additional status miles and a free rebooking option. Green Fares are available on more than 730,000 flights per year within Europe and to Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia.

The Lufthansa Group aims to inspire five percent of passengers to travel sustainably by the end of the year. The company has set ambitious sustainability goals, aiming for a neutral CO? balance by 2050 and a 50 percent reduction in net CO? emissions by 2030. The group focuses on fleet modernisation, the use of sustainable aviation fuel, flight operations optimisation, and offers for private and corporate customers to make travel more sustainable. The Lufthansa Group actively supports climate and weather research globally.