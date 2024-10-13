Lufthansa Group wins “Best Airline App 2024” at World Aviation Festival

The Lufthansa Group has won the prestigious “Best Airline App 2024” award at the World Aviation Festival (WAF).

The app was selected from four finalists, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Air India, during the competition called the “Battle of the Airline Apps.” The jury praised Lufthansa’s app for its user-centric design, ease of use, and comprehensive travel support services.

Dieter Vranckx, Member of the Lufthansa Group Executive Board, and Oliver Schmitt, Head of Digital Customer Solutions, emphasised the company’s focus on enhancing the digital experience for travellers and addressing irregularities more efficiently.

The award reflects Lufthansa’s continued commitment to developing digital solutions for its airlines, including Austrian Airlines, SWISS, and Brussels Airlines.