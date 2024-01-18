Lufthansa Group strengthens its commitment in Norway with new routes and increased capacity in the Summer 2024 programme

Lufthansa Group is reinforcing its commitment to Norway in its 2024 summer programme due to the rising interest in Norway as a travel destination.

The expansion includes the introduction of Trondheim as a new destination from Munich, with two weekly departures starting April 28th. Additionally, there will be increased capacity on existing routes, such as Munich to Bergen (from one to six weekly departures) and Munich to Oslo (from three to four daily departures). Frankfurt to Bergen will also experience an increase from 14 to 18 weekly departures.

Other airlines within the Lufthansa Group will contribute to the expansion with new routes to Norway. SWISS will operate from Geneva to Oslo starting April 2nd, Discover Airlines will fly from Frankfurt to Harstad/Narvik, Evenes (starting May 16th) and Frankfurt to Alta (starting December 19th), while Edelweiss will offer flights from Zurich to Harstad/Narvik, Evenes, starting June 10th.

These developments highlight the growing appeal of Norway as a travel destination, and Avinor, the aviation authority, acknowledges the Lufthansa Group’s increased presence as evidence of this trend.