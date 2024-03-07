Lufthansa Group soars to new heights with record profits and customer investments

The Lufthansa Group has marked a triumphant return to financial prowess, reporting an operating profit of 2.7 billion euros for the fiscal year 2023. This impressive figure represents the third-best financial result in the company’s history, accompanied by a remarkable surge in revenue to 35.4 billion euros, a 15 percent increase from the previous year.

Key to this success has been the significant uptick in passenger numbers, which soared by 20 percent to over 120 million travelers. The robust demand for air travel has propelled the company’s growth trajectory, with booking momentum remaining strong throughout the year.

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, expressed gratitude to both customers and employees for their role in achieving this milestone. He highlighted the collective effort of approximately 100,000 employees in making 2023 one of the company’s most successful years.

In line with this prosperity, the Lufthansa Group is committed to sharing its success with stakeholders. For shareholders, a proposal to the Annual General Meeting suggests a dividend of 0.30 euros per share, marking the first dividend payout since 2019. Additionally, employees are set to benefit from above-average collective wage agreements and profit-sharing schemes.

Looking ahead, the Lufthansa Group aims to further elevate customer satisfaction by investing a record amount of 4.5 billion euros in various customer-centric initiatives. These investments will span new aircraft, cabin interiors, lounges, ground processes, and digital services, underscoring the company’s dedication to enhancing the travel experience.

One notable aspect of the company’s forward-looking strategy is its focus on fleet modernisation. With plans to take delivery of at least 30 new aircraft in 2024, including 20 long-haul jets, the Lufthansa Group is embarking on its largest fleet renewal initiative to date. This initiative not only promises improved customer comfort but also underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability, with newer, fuel-efficient aircraft leading to a reduction in CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, the Lufthansa Group remains steadfast in its commitment to internationalisation, with plans to accelerate the expansion of its global footprint. The proposed investment in the Italian airline ITA Airways reflects the company’s strategic vision to capitalise on growth opportunities abroad.

Amidst these achievements, the Lufthansa Group continues to prioritise sustainability efforts, with initiatives such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) usage and carbon offset programmes. The company’s dedication to environmental responsibility is evident in its commitment to innovation and collaboration in sustainable aviation practices.

In conclusion, the Lufthansa Group’s stellar financial performance in 2023, coupled with its ambitious investment plans and sustainability commitments, reaffirms its position as a leader in the aviation industry. With a focus on customer satisfaction, employee welfare, and responsible growth, the company is poised for continued success in the years to come.