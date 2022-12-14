Lufthansa Group simplifies loyalty programme

The Lufthansa Group is simplifying its status programme. In the future, customers will be offered a more clear, more transparent earning system for achieving and retaining Frequent Traveller, Senator and HON Circle status. There will also be greater rewards for loyalty to the airlines of the Lufthansa Group. In the future, the most loyal passengers will be eligible for the new Frequent Traveller Lifetime status in addition to the existing Senator Lifetime status. All changes to the status programme apply to flights from 1 January 2024.

“With the status programme, we are focusing even more on our customers’ needs. Our priority is to create a simple and transparent programme, paired with special privileges throughout the travel chain. We want to offer the most simple and most attractive loyalty programme on the market,” says Sebastian Riedle, Vice President Loyalty Lufthansa Group.

Key changes from 2024 at a glance:

Points system replaces status miles

In the future, Miles & More members will be awarded Points instead of status miles for their flights. How many Points customers earn for each flight will depend on just two criteria: the travel class and whether the flight is continental or intercontinental1.

Frequent flyer status for loyal customers

Points can be earned on flights with all Star Alliance airlines, as is currently the case with status miles. To achieve Frequent Traveller or Senator status in future, it will also be necessary to take a number of those flights with Air Dolomiti, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Eurowings Discover, Lufthansa, SWISS or the co-issuing Miles & More airline partners2.

As before, HON Circle Members will continue to qualify exclusively on flights in Business and First Class operated by the airlines mentioned above.

Qualification and term

Overall, it will be easier to achieve status. In future, status will be valid for at least one year. The period for earning the necessary Points for any frequent flyer status will be one calendar year.

Frequent Traveller Lifetime and Senator Lifetime

Long-standing frequent flyers will qualify for Frequent Traveller Lifetime and Senator Lifetime status in future. This will be based on the sum of all Points earned on flights operated by Air Dolomiti, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Eurowings Discover, Lufthansa, SWISS or the co-issuing Miles & More airline partners2.

Miles & More award miles continue to be awarded as before. Award miles are miles that can be earned both on everyday purchases and when travelling – for flights, rental cars, hotel stays and much more. They can then be redeemed for merchandise awards or services.

You can find further information and a detailed overview of the new Points system at: https://www.miles-and-more.com/row/en/program/status-benefits/new-statusprogramme.html

1 How many Points are earned for a flight between two countries will soon be published on the link mentioned above.

2 Croatia Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines and Luxair.