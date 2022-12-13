Lufthansa Group raises earnings forecast for 2022

Lufthansa Group continues to see strong demand for air travel. Average yields in the passenger business remain well above the pre-crisis level. Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Technik are expected to achieve record results in the current financial year.

Earnings performance in October and November exceeded expectations. The booking situation for the coming months indicates a continuation of the positive trend in the Group’s passenger business. The Group, therefore, expects to be able to generate Adjusted EBIT1 of around EUR 1.5 billion in the 2022 financial year (previously: more than EUR 1 billion).

The Group will present the full year 2022 results on March 3, 2023.

1Adjusted EBIT is not an indicator according to IFRS. Information on the calculation of Adjusted EBIT is available in the Annual Report 2021 of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

13 December 2022