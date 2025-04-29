Lufthansa Group narrows loss in Q1 2025, confirms strong full-year outlook amid record results from Technik and Cargo

The Lufthansa Group posted a significantly improved Q1 2025 Adjusted EBIT of -€722 million, up €127 million from Q1 2024, as revenue rose 10% to €8.1 billion. The group’s operational performance was its best in a decade, with delays and compensation costs halved thanks to improved stability. Passenger airlines, however, saw a slight decline in earnings due to inflation-driven costs and a shift in the Easter holiday period.

Key highlights include:

Passenger performance : Revenue rose 6% to €5.9 billion, but Adjusted EBIT slipped to -€934 million (Q1 2024: -€918 million). Yields grew modestly (+0.4%) and North Atlantic routes were a bright spot, with a 7.1% passenger increase and 6.7% higher average revenue.

Lufthansa Technik posted record Q1 results with €2.0 billion in revenue and Adjusted EBIT of €161 million (+49%), driven by sustained global demand for MRO services.

Lufthansa Cargo returned to profitability with €62 million in Adjusted EBIT (Q1 2024: -€22 million), helped by higher traffic, expanded capacity, and strong yields.

Operational gains : Direct compensation payments dropped 52% to €47 million; 20,000 fewer hotel beds were needed at Frankfurt due to improved flight punctuality.

Financial position: Adjusted free cash flow more than doubled to €835 million; net debt fell to €5.3 billion; liquidity stood at €11.4 billion.

CEO Carsten Spohr and CFO Till Streichert expressed confidence in continued growth, citing strong demand, especially to North America and Southern Europe, and potential tailwinds from favourable fuel prices. The Group maintains its forecast of significantly exceeding 2024’s Adjusted EBIT of €1.65 billion, despite macroeconomic uncertainties.