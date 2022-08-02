Lufthansa Group (including SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines) is first international aviation group to offer “Green Fare” for CO2-neutral flying

New Green Fare includes full compensation for CO 2 emissions

Test run starts in Scandinavia for flights operated by Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines

Growing demand for sustainable travel offers

The Lufthansa Group is further expanding its CO 2 -neutral flight offers, making sustainable travel easier than ever before. For the first time, Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines are offering a new fare that already includes full CO 2 compensation in the price. 80 percent of the offsetting is done through high-quality climate protection projects and 20 percent through the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). In the pilot project, launched today, the new Green Fare will initially be offered to all guests booking their flight from Denmark, Sweden and Norway. The Lufthansa Group is the first international aviation group to offer its customers a separate ‘green fare’ for CO 2 -neutral flying with SAF.

The Green Fare is now displayed alongside the familiar fares (Light, Classic, Flex) as an additional fare option in the online booking screen directly after the flight selection. The new offer is available in both Economy Class and Business Class for flights within Europe. The new fare also includes the option of free rebooking, as well as extra status and award miles. Starting in autumn, travel agency partners in Scandinavia will also offer the new Green Fare.

“We want to make CO 2 -neutral flying a matter of course in the future. To this end, we already offer our guests the most comprehensive range of services and are consistently expanding this further. As of now, we are offering a dedicated ‘green fare’ for the first time, which already includes the complete offsetting of the flight’s CO 2 emissions through sustainable aviation fuel and certified climate protection projects, already embedded in the price. People don’t just want to fly and discover the world – they also want to protect it. We are driven by the need to support our customers with the right offers,” says Christina Foerster, Member of the Lufthansa Group’s Executive Board, responsible for Brand and Sustainability.

Wide range of offers for sustainable travel

The Lufthansa Group is offering its guests a variety of sustainable travel offers and services, which are increasingly in demand. This spring, the option of CO 2 -neutral flying was integrated directly into online flight booking for the first time. During the booking process, customers are given options for offsetting the CO 2 emissions of their flight with sustainable aviation fuels and certified climate protection projects, after selecting their ticket. More and more guests take advantage of this opportunity. Lufthansa and SWISS customers can now also offset the CO 2 emissions of their flight directly on board. The option is displayed in the onboard entertainment system on selected flights. Miles & More also offers customers the option of offsetting the individual CO 2 balance of a flight simply by using award miles via the app. A flight from Frankfurt am Main to New York in Economy Class, for example, can be offset with as little as 1,150 award miles.

A clear strategy for a sustainable future

The Lufthansa Group assumes responsibility for effective climate protection with a clearly defined path toward CO 2 neutrality: By 2030, the company’s own net CO 2 emissions are to be halved compared to 2019, and by 2050, the Lufthansa Group wants to achieve a neutral CO 2 balance. To this end, the company relies on accelerated fleet modernization, the continuous optimization of flight operations, the use of sustainable aviation fuels and innovative offers for its customers to make a flight CO 2 -neutral.

Increasing success of sustainable options



At the end of May, Brussels Airlines had already improved its sustainable offer, by integrating the options for CO2-neutral flying directly into the flight booking, simplifying the process for its customers to buy sustainable fuel, invest in climate projects managed by myclimate or opt for a combination of both.

Since the introduction, the use of the offers for CO2-neutral flying has increased rapidly. Whereas the usage figures of these bookings via brusselsairlines.com were previously just under one percent, they have now sixfolded.