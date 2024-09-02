Lufthansa Group eyes stake in TAP Air Portugal amid privatisation plans

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Lufthansa Group is reportedly interested in acquiring a stake in the Portuguese airline TAP, as the Portuguese government prepares to privatise the state-owned carrier.

Carsten Spohr, Lufthansa’s CEO, is set to meet with Portuguese government officials to discuss the potential investment. Lufthansa is considering a 19.9% stake in TAP, joining other interested parties such as Air France-KLM and IAG (the parent company of British Airways and Iberia).

TAP’s strong connections to Brazil and presence in Africa make it a valuable asset. This move follows Lufthansa’s recent minority stake acquisition in Italy’s ITA Airways.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.