Lufthansa Group extend suspension of Tel Aviv flights amid ongoing conflict

Brussels Airlines, along with its parent company Lufthansa, has extended the cancellation of all flights to and from Tel Aviv due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Lufthansa Group, which also includes SWISS and Austrian Airlines, has announced that these suspensions will remain in effect until at least 10 November 2024.

In addition, Eurowings flights to Tel Aviv will be suspended through 30 November 2024.

Alternative Arrangements for Affected Passengers

Passengers impacted by these cancellations can either rebook their flights for a later date free of charge or opt for a full refund of their ticket.

Other affected routes include flights to Beirut, which will be suspended until 30 November 2024, and to Tehran, with cancellations continuing until 30 October 2024.

These decisions are in response to safety concerns amid the escalating situation in the region.