Lufthansa Group expands route network from Berlin for Winter 2024

The Lufthansa Group is enhancing its services at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) with new routes and increased frequency for the winter season. Key developments include:

: Starting October 28, SWISS will introduce a new daily direct flight from Berlin to Geneva, improving connectivity to Switzerland. Eurowings: Eurowings continues its expansion at BER, offering daily non-stop flights to Dubai starting in October 2024 and adding three weekly flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With these new routes, Eurowings will increase its stationed aircraft at BER from six to seven.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes airlines such as Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa and SWISS, holds a 27% market share at BER. The Group operates around 500 flights per week from Berlin, connecting the capital region to 36 destinations with the possibility of reaching over 300 destinations worldwide through one-stop transfers.