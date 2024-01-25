Lufthansa Group expands in-flight internet access to over 150 additional aircraft, introduces free messaging

The Lufthansa Group plans to equip over 150 short and medium-haul aircraft with broadband internet access, offering Wi-Fi to all passengers on European routes. The initiative covers Airbus A220, A319, A320ceo, A320neo, A321ceo, and A321neo aircraft operated by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, and SWISS.

Installation will begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and be completed in about two years. It is not known why Brussels Airlines is not part of the deal.

Passengers on Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines flights with existing internet access can now enjoy unlimited free messaging.

The technology, provided by Viasat, uses the European Aviation Network (EAN) for connectivity, contributing to reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions through lighter antenna technology and in-flight route optimisation.