Lufthansa Group expands “Green Fares” to all long-haul flights for sustainable travel

Starting December 4, Lufthansa Group will make its eco-friendly “Green Fares” available on all long-haul routes, covering 850,000 flights annually across all travel classes. These fares offset flight-related CO2 emissions through sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and certified climate projects.

Originally launched in 2023 for short- and medium-haul flights, the programme has already attracted over 2 million passengers, offsetting nearly 190,000 tonnes of CO2. The expansion reflects Lufthansa’s commitment to sustainable aviation and includes perks like additional miles and free rebooking options.