Home Miscellaneous Environment Lufthansa Group expands “Green Fares” to all long-haul flights for sustainable travel

Lufthansa Group expands “Green Fares” to all long-haul flights for sustainable travel

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Starting December 4, Lufthansa Group will make its eco-friendly “Green Fares” available on all long-haul routes, covering 850,000 flights annually across all travel classes. These fares offset flight-related CO2 emissions through sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and certified climate projects.

Originally launched in 2023 for short- and medium-haul flights, the programme has already attracted over 2 million passengers, offsetting nearly 190,000 tonnes of CO2. The expansion reflects Lufthansa’s commitment to sustainable aviation and includes perks like additional miles and free rebooking options.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be