Lufthansa Group elevates fleet with 40 additional Airbus A220s and 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, with options for 20 A220s and 60 737s

Lufthansa Group solidified its partnership with Airbus by placing an order for 40 A220-300s, reinforcing a successful collaboration that began in 2016 with SWISS as the launch operator. At the same time, in a historic move, Boeing and Lufthansa Group sealed a deal for up to 100 737 MAX jets, marking the return of the Boeing 737 family to Europe’s largest airline group after nearly three decades. This commitment includes a firm order for 40 737-8 planes alongside 60 options.

Carsten Spohr, CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, expressed enthusiasm about the A220-300: “Our customers eagerly anticipate these modern, efficient aircraft, marking a milestone in our longstanding relationship with Airbus.”

With 148 seats, the A220 is intended for use by the newly founded airline Lufthansa City Airlines and will be deployed on short-haul routes from Frankfurt and Munich. With its ultra-modern geared turbofan engines from Pratt & Whitney, the A220-300 is ideal for use in feeder traffic. The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Christian Scherer, Head of Airbus International, commended Lufthansa’s confidence in the A220, noting its unparalleled efficiency tailored for the 100-150 seat market, aligning with the Group’s sustainability goals.

The A220-300, boasting 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat, guarantees superior comfort with its spacious cabin, seats, and windows. This order underscores Lufthansa’s commitment to Airbus, a partnership spanning the entire Airbus product family since the A300 in the 1970s.

Moreover, Airbus aims for sustainability, with the A220 already equipped to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and plans for all aircraft to use up to 100% SAF by 2030.

The A220 has garnered 849 orders from 31 customers, with successful service across 18 airlines on 1,350+ routes, signifying its growing prominence in the aviation industry.

Lufthansa also placed purchasing options for 40 additional aircraft of the A320 family. Around 450 aircraft of this model series are currently in service with Lufthansa Group airlines, making it well-established in the short- and medium-haul segment.

On the other hand, Carsten Spohr highlighted the strategic significance of the return of the Boeing 737: “Reviving our partnership with Boeing after 28 years aligns with our fleet modernization goals and carbon reduction targets. The new, efficient 737-8 aircraft contribute to our efforts in these areas.”

The first aircraft is expected in the third quarter of 2027. As the planned growth path for both Lufthansa Airlines, including Lufthansa City Airlines, and SWISS is already underpinned by aircraft orders, the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be deployed in one of the Lufthansa Group’s other flight operations. The decision on this will be made at a later date.

The 737 MAX’s design significantly cuts CO2 emissions by 20% and reduces noise pollution by 50%, embodying Boeing’s commitment to sustainability. Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, emphasised the 737’s role in helping Lufthansa Group achieve its sustainability goals while enhancing cost efficiency.

Lufthansa’s history with the 737 dates back to its co-development and initial launch of the model in the late 1960s, culminating in the delivery of 146 737s until 1995. This reintroduction comes amid the Group’s wide-body orders as part of its fleet modernisation programme.

With ongoing orders for Dreamliners and 777 series aeroplanes, Lufthansa Group solidifies its commitment to innovation and sustainability in aviation.

Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Lufthansa Executive Board, Fleet and Technology: “With today’s aircraft order, we are accelerating the largest fleet modernisation in our company’s history. This increases our order list of around 200 aircraft to 280 – plus an additional 120 purchasing options for further state-of-the-art short- and medium-haul aircraft. We are pleased that both Airbus and Boeing were able to convince us of all commercial and technological aspects. In addition to this, the decision for the Boeing 737-8 MAX will also give us more flexibility for the procurement of short- and medium-haul aircraft in the future. The new ultra-modern aircraft offer our guests additional comfort. They are also quieter, more economical, more efficient, and emit up to 30 percent less CO2 than their predecessor models. The order demonstrates our airlines’ future viability and ability to invest, and it shows that we are living up to our responsibility to reduce our carbon emissions.”