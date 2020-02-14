Lufthansa Group continues to suspend all flights to mainland China until the end of the winter timetable

The safety of its passengers and employees is a top priority for the Lufthansa Group. After a thorough evaluation of all currently available information on the effects of the novel coronavirus, the Lufthansa Group has now decided to cancel the flights of Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines from/to Beijing and Shanghai until the end of the winter timetable on 28 March. Initially, they had been suspended until 29 February. Flights to Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao had already been suspended until the end of the winter timetable.

Due to the current demand situation for flights to and from Hong Kong, slight capacity adjustments will be made: For Lufthansa, some flights will be cancelled. SWISS will be using smaller aircraft on its flights to and from Hong Kong in March.

Passengers whose flight has been cancelled can, of course, rebook free of charge or receive a refund of their ticket price. These regulations apply to passengers with a ticket issued by Lufthansa, SWISS or Austrian Airlines and for flights with an LH, LX or OS flight number.

The Lufthansa Group will continue to monitor the situation and is in contact with the responsible authorities.