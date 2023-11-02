Lufthansa Group concludes the sale of catering subsidiary LSG Group

Deutsche Lufthansa AG has successfully concluded the sale of the LSG Group to the private equity company Aurelius Group, as contractually agreed in April. This transaction marks the sale of the remaining part of the LSG Group, with the European business activities of LSG Group having been sold to gategroup in 2019.

The sale includes the LSG Group’s classic catering activities, onboard retail, and food commerce businesses, along with its brands and various catering operations worldwide. This strategic move is in line with Lufthansa Group’s focus on its core air transport business and its broader transformation strategy, allowing it to enhance the profitability of its member airlines.

The LSG Group, which played a significant role in the success of the Lufthansa Group, is set to continue operating under new ownership, providing catering services for the group’s member airlines. This transition signifies a new chapter in the company’s history and a promising future under the Aurelius Group’s ownership.