Lufthansa Group and Miles & More enter into new partnership with Deutsche Bank and Mastercard

By
André Orban
-
0
156
Christina Foerster, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG; Christian Sewing, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Deutsche Bank; Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach

Lufthansa Group and Miles & More have formed a new partnership with Deutsche Bank and Mastercard, leading to changes in the Lufthansa Miles & More Credit Card. Deutsche Bank will issue the credit cards while Mastercard will remain the partner for the cards.

The switch to the new partnership is scheduled for mid-2025. The aim of the collaboration is to enhance customer services, provide personalised offers, and expand existing card services.

The transition will not affect existing cardholders, who will be notified in advance about the change.

The Miles & More credit cards have been successful since their introduction in 1999, and this new partnership aims to tap into further growth potential.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.