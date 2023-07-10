Lufthansa Group and Miles & More enter into new partnership with Deutsche Bank and Mastercard

Lufthansa Group and Miles & More have formed a new partnership with Deutsche Bank and Mastercard, leading to changes in the Lufthansa Miles & More Credit Card. Deutsche Bank will issue the credit cards while Mastercard will remain the partner for the cards.

The switch to the new partnership is scheduled for mid-2025. The aim of the collaboration is to enhance customer services, provide personalised offers, and expand existing card services.

The transition will not affect existing cardholders, who will be notified in advance about the change.

The Miles & More credit cards have been successful since their introduction in 1999, and this new partnership aims to tap into further growth potential.