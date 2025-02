Lufthansa Group airlines integrate Apple AirTag for baggage tracking

Lufthansa Group airlines—Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings—now support Apple AirTag integration for enhanced baggage tracking.

Passengers can privately and securely share AirTag location data via the airline’s digital baggage tracing system, improving efficiency and transparency.

“This is part of our continuous digital innovation,” said Dieter Vranckx, Lufthansa Group CCO, emphasising the 1,000-expert ‘Digital Hangar’ team behind the initiative.

With enhanced app and website features, Lufthansa Group aims to provide faster solutions for baggage irregularities, ensuring greater reliability and peace of mind for travellers.