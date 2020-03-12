Lufthansa Group Airlines continue operating to the USA, including Brussels Airlines to Washington

Chicago, Newark (New York) and Washington will still be served

Special flight schedule for the USA will be available soon

Flight operations to Canada continue unchanged

The impact of the changes in the entry regulations for India is currently being assessed

Customers are asked to check their current flight status on lufthansa.com, swiss.com, austrian.com or brusselsairlines.com

Despite the new travel guidelines ordered by the US administration on passengers from the European Union, Switzerland and other countries, Lufthansa Group Airlines will continue to offer flights to the USA from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

The Lufthansa Group will continue operating flights from Frankfurt to Chicago and Newark (New York), from Zurich to Chicago and Newark (New York), from Vienna to Chicago, and from Brussels to Washington beyond 14 March, thus maintaining at least some air traffic connections to the USA from Europe. The airlines are currently working on an alternative flight schedule for the USA. Passengers will still be able to reach all destinations within the USA via the U.S. hubs and connecting flights served by partner airline, United Airlines.

In addition, all other U.S. flights will be suspended until further notice due to U.S. administration restrictions, including all departures from Munich, Düsseldorf and Geneva. The Lufthansa Group will continue to serve all destinations in Canada until further notice.

As planned, the Lufthansa Group’s airlines are offering 313 connections to 21 destinations in the USA from Europe in the winter schedule, which is still valid until 28 March.

The impact on the Lufthansa Group flight programme due to the recently changed entry regulations for India is currently being evaluated.

Lufthansa passengers planning a trip over the next few weeks are advised to check the status of the respective flight on lufthansa.com, swiss.com, austrian.com or brusselsairlines.com before embarking on their journey. Guests who have provided Lufthansa with their contact details will be informed if their flight is cancelled.

12-MAR-2020 News Release