Lufthansa Group adds sunny Southern Europe destinations for Summer 2025

Lufthansa Group airlines are expanding their summer 2025 schedule, offering new flights to scenic southern European destinations:

  • Brussels Airlines (Brussels Hub):
    • Funchal, Madeira (Portugal): Weekly flights start April 5 (Saturdays).
  • Lufthansa Airlines (Frankfurt Hub):
    • Lamezia Terme, Italy (Calabria): Flights begin April 6 (Sundays) and add a Thursday service from May 1.
    • Figari, Corsica (France): Service starts May 17 with weekly Saturday flights.
  • Swiss International Air Lines (Zurich Hub):
    • Dubrovnik, Croatia: Flights commence April 17, with up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday).

The Lufthansa Group will offer over 12,000 weekly connections to 300+ destinations across 100+ countries, ensuring ample travel options for summer getaways.

