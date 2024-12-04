Lufthansa Group adds sunny Southern Europe destinations for Summer 2025

Lufthansa Group airlines are expanding their summer 2025 schedule, offering new flights to scenic southern European destinations:
- Brussels Airlines (Brussels Hub):
- Funchal, Madeira (Portugal): Weekly flights start April 5 (Saturdays).
- Lufthansa Airlines (Frankfurt Hub):
- Lamezia Terme, Italy (Calabria): Flights begin April 6 (Sundays) and add a Thursday service from May 1.
- Figari, Corsica (France): Service starts May 17 with weekly Saturday flights.
- Swiss International Air Lines (Zurich Hub):
- Dubrovnik, Croatia: Flights commence April 17, with up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday).
The Lufthansa Group will offer over 12,000 weekly connections to 300+ destinations across 100+ countries, ensuring ample travel options for summer getaways.