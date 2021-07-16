Lufthansa enters the Armenian market already served by subsidiaries Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines

Lufthansa will enter the Armenian market after successful negotiations, international airports “Armenia” CJSC and Lufthansa announced.

The airline will operate flights between Frankfurt (Germany) and Yerevan with three frequencies per week. Flights from Frankfurt to Yerevan will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from Yerevan to Frankfurt on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Lufthansa Group already has a strong presence in Armenia. Austrian Airlines has been operating flights from Vienna to Yerevan for 20 years, Brussels Airlines now offers 5 weekly flights from Brussels to Yerevan and Eurowings will soon be operating direct flights from Cologne on August 5, 2021.

“We, as the airlines of the Lufthansa Group, are delighted to increase our presence at Yerevan ‘Zvartnots’ International Airport and to introduce our brand new Yerevan-Frankfurt route with 3 weekly flights. After 20 years of successful Austrian Airlines flight operations in Yerevan, from August 13 our largest carrier, Lufthansa will enter the market, offering our travellers from Armenia even more possibilities to connect all over the world. With the new connections, Lufthansa Group will soon offer up to 16 weekly frequencies from Yerevan to Vienna, Brussels, Cologne and Frankfurt,” said René Koinzack, general manager of sales for Ukraine, Belarus, Turkmenistan and South Caucasus.

Source: Armenews