Lufthansa demands high compensation from climate activists who glued themselves on the Frankfurt tarmac

Lufthansa is seeking substantial compensation from “Last Generation” climate activists who disrupted operations at Frankfurt Airport last Thursday by glueing themselves to the tarmac.

During the height of the holiday season, these activists halted airport operations for three hours with their “climate sticker campaign,” leading to flight cancellations, long queues, and distressed passengers. Fraport, the airport operator, reported that at least 270 out of 1,400 scheduled flights were cancelled that day.

Lufthansa is currently assessing the exact financial damage, which is expected to be significantly higher than previous claims against climate activists. Previously, Lufthansa has filed claims totalling €740,000 for similar protests at Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Berlin airports.

In response, the German government is drafting legislation to better protect critical infrastructure from such actions. The new law will penalise “intentional, unauthorised intrusion” on airport runways and tarmacs with up to two years in prison or a fine, whereas previously, only fines were imposed.