Lufthansa to resume flights between Frankfurt and London City in September

London City Airport and Lufthansa have announced that flights between central London and Frankfurt will resume at the start of September.

The German airline, one of Europe’s largest and most established carriers, will commence two flights a day between the two global financial centres from Monday 7th September.

London City Airport’s Head of Aviation, Anne Doyere, said:

“The resumption of our Frankfurt route is a significant milestone for London City Airport and a positive sign for the UK’s and Europe’s economic recovery, restoring a very popular connection between two of the world’s most important financial centres. “We have already seen demand from passengers to travel, especially for a summer holiday after months of lockdown. As restrictions continue to ease, with businesses increasing activity and more people getting back to work, we anticipate demand for business travel on routes such as this will grow as we head into the autumn. Lufthansa’s decision to resume this route with twice-daily flights demonstrates their confidence in that too. “We are working with all of our airline partners to re-establish other important and popular routes as soon as possible, to provide the fast and convenient connectivity needed to recover from the impact of the Coronavirus.”

Lufthansa will initially operate two flights a day between London City Airport and Frankfurt, offering passengers the opportunity to connect into the airline’s wider international route network from its Frankfurt hub. When combined with its subsidiaries, Lufthansa is the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried.

Safe, Careful, Speedy Journeys

London City Airport temporarily suspended flights for nearly three months between 25th March and 21st June, in response to the escalating public health crisis and government lockdown measures. During that period, the airport worked behind the scenes to create a safe environment.

On this, Anne Doyere added:

“Keeping passengers and our staff safe is our priority. To ensure this, we have carefully put in place measures that often exceed the official guidance, so passengers can book and travel in confidence. Speed and convenience have been a key consideration too. We still offer the fastest airport experience in London, meaning this uniquely important aspect of the customer experience at London City has not changed.”

Measures include rapid contact-free temperature checking technology, digital crowd monitoring technology, an enhanced cleaning regime using an anti-microbial surface treatment, and social distancing procedures such as one-way systems and Perspex screens. Passengers also need to wear face coverings in the airport.

Similarly, Frankfurt Airport has implemented a wide range of hygiene measures to keep passengers safe, under the banner #SafeAtFRA. Passengers must wear face coverings, social distancing rules are upheld, screens have been installed, card payments are encouraged, hand sanitiser stations are available and cleaning around the airport has been increased.