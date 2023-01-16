Lufthansa flight from Munich to Brussels returns to Munich after a few minutes

As reported by The Aviation Herald, a Lufthansa Cityline Airbus A319-100 registered D-AIBP was operating flight LH2284 from Munich to Brussels on Sunday, 15 January 2023. After take-off at 08:10 (UTC+1), at about 150nm northwest of Munich in the vicinity of Frankfurt, the crew decided to return to Munich, reporting their weather radar’s failure.

The aircraft landed safely back on Munich’s runway 26R at 09:15.

The flight was cancelled, and the passengers were rebooked onto the next flight SN2642, an A319 registered OO-SSO, operated by Brussels Airlines at 10:20.

The Lufthansa Cityline aircraft had already suffered the same problem two days earlier on a flight from Munich to Barcelona.