Lufthansa City Airlines welcomes first all-new Airbus A320neo, expands route network

Lufthansa City Airlines has taken delivery of its first brand-new Airbus A320neo, marking a major milestone for the Lufthansa Group’s youngest airline. The aircraft, registered D-AIJP and named “Ingelheim am Rhein,” was handed over on Tuesday at Airbus’s Hamburg-Finkenwerder facility.

A Modern Boost to Short-Haul Operations

The A320neo joins a growing fleet that now includes 4 A319s and 4 A320neos.

By year-end 2025, the fleet will grow to 15 aircraft, including 5 more A320neos and 2 A320ceos.

From 2026, deliveries begin for 40 Airbus A220-300s, signaling a continued push for fleet modernisation.

First Flights and Passenger Comfort

The “Juliett Papa” (D-AIJP) enters service in May, configured with 180 seats.

Features Lufthansa’s Airspace cabin: larger overhead bins, mood lighting, and improved seating for enhanced passenger experience.

? Expanding European Footprint

Lufthansa City Airlines is adding seven new destinations for Summer 2025:

Barcelona

Paris Charles de Gaulle

Düsseldorf

Rome

Edinburgh

Seville

Bordeaux

This brings the airline’s total destinations to 17, with more growth on the horizon.

Frankfurt Hub in 2026

Currently focused on Munich, Lufthansa City Airlines plans to open an additional station in Frankfurt in 2026, further integrating into the Lufthansa Group’s strategic European and long-haul network.

?? From the Airline

“Our new aircraft is a further motivation and incentive for the commitment and excellent work of all our employees,”

said Peter Albers, Managing Director of Lufthansa City Airlines.

With a modern fleet and expanding reach, Lufthansa City Airlines is poised to play a key role in reshaping short-haul travel across Europe under the Lufthansa Group banner.