Lufthansa City Airlines starts flight operations with Airbus A320neo on June 26

Lufthansa City Airlines, the youngest airline in the Lufthansa Group, will commence flight operations on June 26, 2024. The first flight VL2508 is scheduled to take off from Munich at 09:10 local time with an Airbus A320neo heading for Birmingham. Passengers can look forward to the proven Lufthansa customer experience and one of the most modern and efficient aircraft for short and medium-haul flights.

“Lufthansa City Airlines is committed to successfully positioning itself in the European short and medium-haul segment from Munich and Frankfurt. A major investment in the future that will strengthen Germany as an aviation location and create numerous attractive jobs,” says Jens Fehlinger, Managing Director of Lufthansa City Airlines.

The offered routes can already be booked via the familiar Lufthansa Group sales channels under flight numbers with the new airline code “VL” since April. The first aircraft will initially fly to Birmingham, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Hanover and Bremen. From July 27, the second aircraft, an Airbus A319, will fly to Bordeaux, Hamburg and Berlin. With the planned fleet expansion, Lufthansa City Airlines will add further destinations in Europe to its network and gradually expand it.

After the first five aircraft of the Airbus A320 family, the fleet will be expanded to at least eight more A320neo and further A319s in the coming year. Delivery of the 40 new aircraft of the fuel-efficient Airbus A220-300 type ordered will start in 2026.