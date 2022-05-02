Billund again connected with Munich

On Monday, Lufthansa inaugurated the new route from Billund to Munich, which twice daily connects Western Denmark with the large international hub in southern Germany.

There has been no direct flight connection from Billund to Munich since the summer of 2017, when SUN-AIR closed the route that had been operated by the Billund company since March 2012 following the bankruptcy of Cimber Sterling.

On Monday, after a five-year waiting period, Lufthansa sent the first flight departing from Billund Airport heading for Munich. The decision on the new route was made in mid-December last year and was, therefore, a very welcome Christmas present to the international West Danish airport, which has come back very strongly after the corona pandemic.

Lufthansa already flies up to four times a day between Billund and Frankfurt, and the new route to Munich will strengthen the German airline’s opportunities in the West Danish market.

“An expansion of Lufthansa’s presence at Billund Airport is due to the strong market that Billund Airport serves. Munich is both a large business city, but a wonderful culture also makes the city an attractive tourist destination for Danes. And in Billund Airport’s market, there are both many business and leisure travellers. But conversely, we also expect German tourists to fly to the heart of Denmark,” says Patrick Poetzsch, head of Lufthansa in Denmark.

There are two daily departures from Billund at 06.40 and again at 13.10, and they hit some of the major traffic waves from Munich Airport, creating connections to many destinations around the world. The return flights from the southern German airport take place at 10.55 and at 21.45.

The route is operated by the 84-seater CRJ900 from Lufthansa City Line.

