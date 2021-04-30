Lufthansa transports relief goods to India

A total of ten tonnes of medical equipment fly to Delhi on behalf of time:matters

The scheduled flight LH760 from Frankfurt to Delhi has particularly urgent cargo on board these days: On three flights this week, a total of around ten tonnes of medical equipment is on its way to India. On Thursday alone, 280 oxygen concentrators flew to Delhi. The equipment is part of a larger consignment that time:matters, the specialist for high-volume special logistics, is carrying out on behalf of a customer.

“We see it as our responsibility to play our part in international aid. The dramatic situation in India shows how important it is to transport relief supplies quickly and easily to where they are urgently needed. That is why we at Lufthansa Cargo, together with the Lufthansa Group, are doing everything we can to maintain supply chains worldwide. This requires enormous flexibility on the part of our colleagues involved, good cooperation with our customers and decisive action on the part of international politicians, for example in special regulations for crews entering a country,” said Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.

“Our team of experienced logistics specialists enables global transport solutions despite challenging conditions such as tight capacities, thinned-out flight schedules and closed borders. For medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators or other time-critical and sensitive shipments, individual, transparent and 100 per cent reliable transports are essential. Already in the first wave of the pandemic, time:matters, in cooperation with Lufthansa Cargo and the airlines of the Lufthansa Group, brought medical protective equipment across continents to its destination in the shortest possible time with a maximum of flexibility and boundless commitment,” explains Alexander Kohnen, Managing Director of time:matters.

Lufthansa Cargo AG – Apr 30, 2021 09:17 CEST