Lufthansa Cargo’s winter schedule 2024/2025 introduces new Transpacific flight and expanded freighter capacity

Lufthansa Cargo’s winter schedule introduces 89 weekly Boeing 777F freighter connections, seven more than the summer timetable. The entry of the 18th Boeing 777F freighter allows for fewer stopovers, speeding up connections.

Long-haul

A new transpacific route connects Frankfurt with Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) and Los Angeles (LAX), providing a direct link between Asia and the U.S.

Freighter capacity to India and Taiwan (Taipei) is being expanded, with an additional flight to Mumbai and Taipei, and more services to Chennai. Lufthansa Cargo’s total Asian coverage now reaches 50 weekly flights, with new services to Shenzhen and Zhengzhou.

Increased capacity is also scheduled for Tel Aviv and Cairo, with a Boeing 777F adding another weekly flight.

Short- and medium-haul

The Airbus A321F fleet will operate up to 34 weekly short- and medium-haul flights connecting Frankfurt and Munich.

Customers can also access additional cargo space on up to 7,500 weekly passenger flights to over 350 destinations through partner airlines.

This expansion aims to meet growing demand, particularly in e-commerce, while offering faster, more direct services globally.