Lufthansa Cargo’s incredible 2024: From tigers to turbines

In 2024, Lufthansa Cargo showcased its unmatched versatility, transporting everything from 65-tonne automotive equipment and life-saving vaccines to rare Siberian tigers and priceless artwork.

Heavy Lifts: A 65-tonne shipment for the automotive industry and a 12-tonne General Electric aircraft turbine highlighted the airline’s capacity for handling massive, time-critical cargo.

Over 80 million animals, including two Siberian tigers for WWF, pygmy hippos, and a red panda, travelled safely in Lufthansa's specialised Animal Lounge.

Priceless Masterpieces: Major art exhibits, including works by Picasso and Klee, were transported with utmost care and sustainable aviation fuel to reduce CO? emissions.

Life-Saving Missions: 100,000 Mpox vaccines were urgently delivered to the Democratic Republic of Congo, demonstrating Lufthansa Cargo's role in global health.

With its advanced fleet, including 18 Boeing 777 freighters, and expertise in handling unique, sensitive, and critical goods, Lufthansa Cargo continues to enable global business with precision and care.