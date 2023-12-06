Lufthansa Cargo welcomes fourth Airbus A321 freighter to its fleet, expands its route network

Lufthansa Cargo has welcomed its fourth Airbus A321 freighter, D-AEUJ, into its fleet, boosting its capacity for short- and medium-haul routes. This addition enhances their ability to meet growing cargo demands.

The A321F, equipped with 14 pallet and container positions on the main deck and 10 on the lower deck, offers a total payload of 28 tonnes, ensuring swift and flexible transportation solutions for both scheduled and charter operations. It has already commenced flights to various destinations, including Stockholm, Amman, and Stavanger, strengthening Lufthansa Cargo’s expansion plans.

The expansion strategy includes optimising the A321F network, introducing flights to Amman and Stockholm in the winter schedule, and enhancing connections for temperature-sensitive goods in Stockholm. Additionally, Stavanger has been added to the A321F network once a week, complementing the existing Nordic country routes. Lufthansa Cargo aims to serve 18 destinations with more than 32 weekly flights using the Airbus A321 freighters, reflecting a high demand for their fast and efficient connections.

Besides the A321F service, Lufthansa Cargo provides 83 weekly connections to intercontinental destinations using Boeing 777 freighters and collaborates with other airlines to offer belly capacities on numerous flights. Their fleet is set to expand to 18 B777 freighters during the winter flight schedule.