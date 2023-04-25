Lufthansa Cargo, Swiss WorldCargo and time:matters become members of Pharma.Aero

Lufthansa Cargo, Swiss World Cargo, and time:matters have become members of Pharma.Aero, an international collaboration platform for medical technology and pharmaceutical companies, logistics experts, freight firms, and airport operators.

The Belgium-based organisation now has more than 50 partners and members. The three Lufthansa Group firms which specialise in transporting medical goods and pharmaceuticals joined during the World Cargo Symposium in Istanbul and LogiPharma 2023 in Lyon. They aim to promote and deepen the exchange of innovative solutions in the airfreight transport of goods from the medical and healthcare sector.

Lufthansa Cargo transports up to 1,400 tonnes of pharmaceutical goods weekly and operates at more than 250 pharmaceutical stations, including about 30 CEIV pharmaceutical locations. Particularly noteworthy are the large and modernly equipped pharmaceutical hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Brussels, Shanghai and Chicago.

Swiss World Cargo is also a trusted niche partner of freight forwarders and pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics companies for the transportation of high-value, time-sensitive and high-care pharmaceutical shipments.

For more than 20 years, time:matters has been an expert in the worldwide transport of time-critical and temperature-sensitive products, such as cell material and medical samples for use in cell and gene therapy. Solutions offered include temperature-controlled transport by air, rail and road, as well as by specially trained onboard couriers.

Frankfurt/Zurich, April 25, 2023

Note: Brussels Airport is already a member of Pharma.Aero