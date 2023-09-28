Lufthansa Cargo starts operating to/from Helsinki and Copenhagen

Lufthansa Cargo is introducing the Airbus A321F to the Nordics and Baltics region, enhancing its cargo flight services. Starting on September 28th, Lufthansa Cargo will operate a weekly flight from Helsinki (HEL) to Copenhagen (CPH) and add a second weekly frequency from Copenhagen to Frankfurt (FRA) for commercial cargo.

This new route allows for late deliveries in HEL and CPH on D3, with connections from FRA available the next morning to the entire Lufthansa Cargo network. Each A321F aircraft can carry 28 tonnes of cargo, significantly increasing capacity in the region. Additional connections to Stockholm (ARN) are planned to further boost capacity.

Lufthansa Cargo has been offering these solutions with A321F connections for a year and plans to expand its fleet from three to four aircraft by late summer. The Airbus A321 freighter is known for its power and fuel efficiency, with 14 pallet and container positions on the main deck and 10 on the lower deck, providing a total payload capacity of 28 tonnes. The airline is also planning adjustments and extensions to its short- and medium-haul flight schedule, including routes in the Nordic countries.

Additionally, Lufthansa Cargo will offer customers 79 weekly connections using 17 Boeing 777 freighters to intercontinental destinations in this year’s summer flight schedule. They will also make use of the belly capacities of more than 7,000 flights operated by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings Discover, and SunExpress.