Lufthansa Cargo starts construction of new Frankfurt hub with a state-of-the-art warehouse system

Lufthansa Cargo is launching a comprehensive modernisation and construction project, investing nearly 500 million euros into the development of Cargo City North at Frankfurt Airport. The initiative, named LCCevolution, involves constructing a new high-bay warehouse and modernising existing facilities to enhance the efficiency and speed of cargo handling.

This transformation aims to improve turnaround times, streamline transport processes, and elevate service quality for customers. Partnering with Ed. Züblin AG and other key collaborators, Lufthansa Cargo plans to complete this ambitious project by 2030, with initial components set for completion between 2023 and 2027.

The challenge lies in executing this complex construction while ensuring uninterrupted hub operations 24/7. Both Lufthansa Cargo and Ed. Züblin AG express their commitment to this significant endeavour and emphasise the strategic importance of enhancing Frankfurt Airport’s cargo hub for Europe’s transportation network.