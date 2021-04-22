Lufthansa Cargo sets important course for the future of the airfreight centre in Frankfurt

Contract for new construction of central high-rack warehouse including material handling technology signed with Bleichert Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Lufthansa Cargo is pushing ahead with the modernisation of its logistics centre: Today, the airfreight company signed one of the highest-volume contracts in its comprehensive infrastructure programme. The detailed planning and realisation of the new central high-rack storage system, the centrepiece of the Frankfurt hub, will be implemented with the German mechanical engineering company Bleichert Automation GmbH & Co. KG in the future.

“With Bleichert Automation, we were able to gain experienced experts in the field of warehousing and material handling technology who will support us with individual and custom-fit solutions,” explains Harald Gloy, the cargo airline’s Chief Operations Officer. “By continuing the successful cooperation with our logistics general planner agiplan, we now have a high-performance team on board for the realisation phase and can move forward in large steps towards construction.”

“By providing our technology, we can make an important contribution to the modernisation of the logistics centre,” says Anton Schirle, Managing Director of Bleichert Automation, and adds: “The assignment of this project is a significant indicator for our company and for Germany as a business location. It proves that our ideas and innovative developments are competitive.”

Dr Christian Jacobi, Executive Partner at agiplan GmbH, also explains: “After the joint concept and planning phase for the future-oriented cargo logistics at the Frankfurt hub, we are now pleased to ensure a smooth realisation of the new warehouse and conveyor technology for the client.”

Lufthansa Cargo will further develop and renew the logistics centre at its home hub in Frankfurt on a modular basis. The transit high-rack storage system, which will be around 40 metres high in the future, with four aisles over 13 levels as well as a multi-level distribution axis along with the production areas, forms the centrepiece of the renewal of cargo handling at the Frankfurt hub. The new building will further improve handling times at Lufthansa Cargo’s central location and increase efficiency. This means a higher turn-over rate, smoother transport processes and an improvement in service quality for all customers.

Construction and commissioning will take place in several stages, with the realisation of the high-rack storage system and the first part of the material distribution axis planned between 2022 and 2025. The complete modernisation of the Lufthansa Cargo Center is scheduled for completion in 2029.

Lufthansa Cargo AG – Apr 22, 2021 14:20 CEST