Lufthansa Cargo puts two more Boeing 777F into service, says farewell to the MD-11 with special livery

Frankfurt-based cargo airline to market the capacities of fifteen modern wide-body freighters from October onwards

Lufthansa Cargo’s fleet has grown by two Boeing 777 freighters. The aircraft have just been registered D-ALFJ and D-ALFK and are based at the airline’s home hub, Frankfurt Airport.

“We are very pleased that we can now offer our customers the capacity of a total of fifteen highly efficient wide-body freighters,” said Dorothea von Boxberg, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Cargo. “We will continue to flexibly manage our freighters to best serve our customers’ needs. Together with the belly capacities of Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings Discover now coming back into the market, they are forming our dense, global network.”

With the two new additions, Lufthansa Cargo’s Frankfurt fleet now numbers eleven Boeing 777 freighters, in addition to the capacity of four aircraft of the same type operated by the AeroLogic joint venture.

D-ALFK is a brand-new aircraft from the Boeing facilities in Everett, Washington State and touched down for the first time at Frankfurt Airport at 06:00 a.m. local time today. With this acquisition, Lufthansa Cargo has now exercised all of its purchase options held on widebody freighters with the manufacturer. D-ALFJ is an acquisition from the used market. In order to make the freighter’s capacity available to customers as soon as possible, the elaborate livery in the well-known Lufthansa design was dispensed with. Until further notice, the aircraft will be flying all in white, with only a tongue-in-cheek fuselage livery.

Europe’s last MD-11 flies with farewell livery

Also the last remaining tri-jet of Lufthansa Group – at the same time the last MD-11 aircraft registered in Europe – is now flying in a special design. Lufthansa Cargo is expressing its gratitude for more than 23 years of loyal service and is sending its D-ALCC out on its final rotations to Cairo, Tel Aviv, Chicago and New York with the greetings “Farewell” and “Thank you, MD-11” emblazoned on its fuselage. The type’s active time with Lufthansa will come to an end with its last landing at Frankfurt Airport on high noon of 15 October 2021.

29 September 2021