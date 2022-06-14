Lufthansa Cargo opens new Fine Arts warehouse at Frankfurt Hub

ARTcube offers safe and professional storage of Fine Arts during airfreight transportation

Lufthansa Cargo yesterday opened its new Fine Arts warehouse facility at the Frankfurt Hub, thus continuing the path it has begun to modernize its largest airfreight hub. With 155 square metres, the ARTcube in the Lufthansa Cargo Center now offers its customers twice as much space for safe and professional storage of high-value Fine Arts of all kinds.

“The modern ARTcube combines optimal handling processes with the highest security features. This allows us to meet the special requirements of sensitive art objects and offer customized solutions for the storage of Fine Arts in our Hub,” explains Thomas Rohrmeier, Head of Handling Frankfurt at Lufthansa Cargo. “With the new building, we have further sharpened our qualitative focus on this special product and thus curators and art collectors experience the best storage conditions for their Fine Arts shipments with us.”

Fine Arts shipments will in the future benefit from a special warehouse with modern technical equipment, in which a ventilation system with heating and cooling functions enables targeted temperature control. Vertical window strips on the facade allow natural lighting, which is optimised by a supporting lighting system. Specially trained handling personnel guarantee optimally coordinated processes. Access to the special warehouse is controlled and monitored by sensitive security technology. As an Add-on Service, it is possible to book an individual attendant for Fine Arts shipments, especially on the ground.

Lufthansa Cargo regularly flies high-value and famous Fine Arts by important artists to renowned exhibitions around the world. With its “Vulnerables” product range, the airline has therefore tailored a special transport solution to the needs of this particular industry, thus guaranteeing security, professional handling and seamless monitoring for Fine Arts logistics.

The new construction of this special warehouse is part of the modularly planned infrastructure program “LCCevolution” at the Frankfurt home Hub, the core of which includes, among other things, the new construction of the central high-rack storage system in the Lufthansa Cargo Center and a gradual core refurbishment of the logistics infrastructure. The complete modernisation of the Lufthansa Cargo Center is scheduled for completion in 2029.