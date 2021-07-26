Lufthansa Cargo markets freight capacities of Eurowings Discover

Additional belly capacities to Africa and the Caribbean with immediate effect

Lufthansa Cargo is now marketing the freight capacities of the new long-haul flights of Eurowings Discover. Europe’s leading cargo airline is thus adding further frequencies directly from Frankfurt (FRA) to the range of services it offers its customers. Initially, routes to the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana / PUJ), Kenya (Mombasa / MBA), Namibia (Windhoek / WDH) and Tanzania (Zanzibar / ZNZ) will expand the offer.

As of today, the new Eurowings Discover flights will provide customers with two additional connections per week to Mombasa (MBA) and Zanzibar (ZNZ). From the second of August, this will be followed by further supplementary services to Punta Cana (PUJ) with a weekly frequency of three flights, as well as to Windhoek (WDH) on five days a week.

“The integration of the freight capacities of Eurowings Discover makes the offer even more attractive for our customers,” emphasises Ashwin Bhat, Chief Commercial Officer at Lufthansa Cargo. “The increasing frequencies ideally complement our existing connections and help our customers in times of still scarce capacities. We are also pleased to be able to make a valuable contribution to the success of the new Lufthansa Airline by marketing the new Eurowings Discover capacities.”

Eurowings Discover is the new tourist airline of the Lufthansa Group and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. The first Eurowings Discover aircraft loaded with cargo took off from its home airport of Frankfurt am Main on Saturday for its inaugural flight to Mombasa with onward service to Zanzibar. From October, Eurowings Discover is planning further flights to Las Vegas and Mauritius. In the 2021 winter flight schedule, Bridgetown, Montego Bay and Varadero will be added with three weekly frequencies each. In addition, the flight programme will be expanded from November to five weekly frequencies to Cancún as well as to medium-haul destinations such as the Canary Islands, Egypt and Morocco.

