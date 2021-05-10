Lufthansa Cargo lays foundation stone for new art warehouse at Frankfurt hub

ArtCube optimises the storage of art shipments during air freight transport

Lufthansa Cargo today laid the foundation stone for the construction of its new art storage facility at the Frankfurt hub. The so-called ArtCube at the Lufthansa Cargo Center will in future have an area of 168 square metres and offer its customers secure and professional storage of valuable works of art of all kinds. The new building is being constructed as part of the modernisation of the airfreight hub in Frankfurt initiated by Lufthansa Cargo and is scheduled to go into operation at the end of the year.

“The new ArtCube enables us to offer our customers a secure and modern environment that, combined with dedicated handling, meets the high demands of sensitive art objects,” explains Harald Gloy, the cargo airline’s Chief Operations Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer. “We are aware of the special responsibility involved in handling works of art, which are not only valuable but usually unique and irretrievable. For this very reason, we have developed a customised solution for the storage of artworks and exhibits in our hub in close exchange with art forwarders and curators, so that our customers know their shipments are in the best hands.”

The new art warehouse will be self-sufficiently equipped with air-conditioning units with heating and cooling functions, creating an almost constant temperature. Through the vertical window bands, the ArtCube receives natural lighting. There is a separate lounge area for art attendants. Access to the special storage area is restricted by state-of-the-art security technology.

The new construction of the art warehouse is one of the first steps in the modularly planned “LCCevolution” infrastructure programme of Lufthansa Cargo at its home hub in Frankfurt – in parallel, several preparatory measures are being taken for the new construction of the central high-rack warehouse at the Lufthansa Cargo Center. The complete modernisation of the Lufthansa Cargo Center is scheduled for completion in 2029.

For the crane’s subsidiary, flying valuable and famous fine arts is a tradition: Lufthansa Cargo regularly flies works by important artists to exhibitions around the globe. For all transports of this kind, the focus is on security, professional handling and seamless monitoring: For art shipments, Lufthansa Cargo, therefore, uses its “Vulnerables” product, which is tailored to the needs of this special industry and offers a suitable transport solution for art logistics with art-appropriate processes and maximum security.

