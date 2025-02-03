Lufthansa Cargo launches regular freight flights between Frankfurt and Katowice

Lufthansa Cargo will commence scheduled all-cargo flights between Frankfurt and Katowice Airport starting April 3, 2025. The Airbus A321F freighter will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Saturdays, marking Lufthansa Cargo’s first dedicated freighter service in Poland.

The move strengthens Katowice’s role as a key cargo hub in Central and Eastern Europe, particularly in e-commerce logistics. Airport authorities are planning further expansion, including a second cargo terminal, to meet growing demand.

This development builds on Lufthansa Cargo’s existing Road Feeder Service at Katowice Airport, further enhancing Poland’s air freight network.