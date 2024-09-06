Lufthansa Cargo invests €600 million in future-ready airfreight hub at Frankfurt Airport

Lufthansa Cargo has embarked on a major modernisation project, “LCCevo,” at its Frankfurt Airport hub, with an investment of nearly €600 million. The goal is to transform the Lufthansa Cargo Center (LCC) into Europe’s most advanced airfreight hub by 2030. This extensive renovation will enhance sustainability, efficiency, and operational capability, securing Frankfurt Airport’s position as a key logistics hub.

Despite ongoing construction, the 330,000 m² facility will remain fully operational. Renovations include upgrades to cargo handling, storage, conveyor technology, administrative buildings, and IT systems.

The project symbolises Lufthansa’s commitment to long-term growth, creating future-proof jobs and improving services for both customers and employees. The first notable construction milestone includes a new 42-metre high-bay warehouse, underscoring the ambitious scope of this project.